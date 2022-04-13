Workout clothing retailer lululemon opens trade-in program to all

The program won't get you back the full price of your purchases, but a few bucks back is always nice.

WASHINGTON — Have old workout clothes? Lululemon wants them.

The upscale Canadian workout clothing brand (formally known as lululemon athletica inc.) plans to start what they describe as a trade-in and resale program later this month.

In a press release, lululemon said their "Like New" program will start on April 22 — Earth Day — for anybody in the U.S.

The program is fairly simple. Anybody will be able to walk into one of the 394 lululemon stores in the U.S. and trade in their used clothing items, including pants, tops, jackets and shorts, for a digital gift card. It's also possible to trade in clothes using their website.

It was originally a pilot program only open to customers in two states, but according to company officials those tests garnered enough interest to begin a nationwide rollout this year.

All clothing returned to a store will be cleaned and evaluated for resale through Trove, a resale company specializing in sustainable clothing. Trove also works with brands such as Levi's and Patagonia for similar environmentally-friendly programs.

Lululemon said they plan to offer $5 or $10 for most items, with some jackets and coats returnable for up to $25, depending on the condition.

While you likely won't get all your money back for those pricey leggings, you can at least know they're helping the environment.

The Like New program is part of the retailer's 2030 waste reduction plan, which aims to create sustainable products that can last for multiple owners. Considering their clothes are known for both their high cost and long-term quality, the "circular model" officials describe will hopefully reduce the environmental footprint inherent in the production of new clothes.