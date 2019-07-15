CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A man convicted of federal hate crime charges for deliberately slamming his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been sentenced to life in prison on state charges.

James Alex Fields Jr. was sentenced Monday to life plus 419 years for killing one person and injuring dozens during the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.

Judge Richard Moore formally imposed the sentence recommended by a Virginia jury that convicted Fields in December.

Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, was sentenced last month to life in prison on 29 federal hate crime charges.

The car attack happened during a rally of hundreds of white nationalists who had gathered in Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The event also drew counterprotesters.

The state sentence is mainly symbolic since he has already received a life sentence on federal charges.

"For his purposes, he has one life to give, so this is a largely academic exercise," Turley said.

People who were hurt in the attack and the family of the woman who was killed are expected to make victim impact statements during Monday's hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Fields, an avowed white supremacist who kept a photo of Adolf Hitler on his bedside table, drove from his home in Maumee, Ohio, to attend the rally.

Violent skirmishes between the two sides prompted police to declare an unlawful assembly and to order the groups to disband before the rally could even begin. Later that day, Fields plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing Heather Heyer , 32, and injuring more than two dozen others.

The event stirred racial tensions around the country. President Donald Trump sparked controversy when he blamed the violence at the rally on "both sides," a statement that critics saw as a refusal to condemn racism.

During Fields' state trial, his attorneys focused on his history of mental illness and traumatic childhood.