Watch: Melania Trump delivers her farewell message

First Lady Melania Trump released a video farewell message Monday reflecting over the past four years in the White House and promoting initiatives she was a part of.

In the nearly seven minute video she talked about the challenges the administration and the country faced dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and her Be Best initiative to combat online bullying and deal with opioid abuse and well-being.