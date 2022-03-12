Two employees stabbed at Museum of Modern Art in NYC

Police said the suspect's museum membership had been revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the MoMA in recent days.

NEW YORK — A man stabbed two people inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Saturday afternoon after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct, authorities said.

Police said the two people who were stabbed were museum employees. Both were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller said the man's membership was revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum in recent days.

“He became upset about now being allowed entrance, and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times,” Miller said.

Miller said the employees were stabbed in the back, in the collar bone, in the back of neck and were rushed within minutes to Bellevue.

Miller said police are trying to locate the man. He said law enforcement has video of the man leaving the museum and is aware of the direction he left.

Miller described the man as a “regular” at the museum, and said the museum had adequate security.

Watch as NYPD Executives provide an update to the incident that occurred at the Museum of Modern Art https://t.co/w4LlVd4xWL — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 12, 2022

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident, and the identities of those involved and further details weren't immediately available.

Social media posts on Twitter showed that the midtown Manhattan museum evacuated patrons Saturday afternoon.