Chrissy Metz, from NBC’s hit drama “This Is Us,” made her live singing debut Sunday night during the 54th annual American Country Music Awards in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Metz wowed the crowd alongside country music superstar Carrie Underwood and premiered her song “I’m Standing with You.”

The actress was also joined by Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae.

Fans weren’t surprised at Metz’s skills as they first saw her singing on the NBC show as Kate, the Adele impersonator and aspiring singer.

She was also a presenter at last year’s 2018 CMT Music Awards, according to PEOPLE.