'No Time to Die' release date delayed again to Easter weekend 2021

Sorry James Bond fans, you're going to have to wait a few months longer before seeing "No Time to Die."

The release date for the upcoming James Bond film, "No Time to Die," has been delayed yet again to April 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 25th film in the James Bond franchise will now hit theaters one year later than originally planned.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year,” the studio said in a statement.

As coronavirus cases began to increase in March, the film was initially pushed to a November 2020 release date.

We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year. — James Bond (@007) October 2, 2020

"No Time to Die" stars Daniel Craig as James Bond, who has retired his 007 title in the film. Lea Seydoux also returns as Madeleine Swann and Ben Whishaw will reprise his role as Q. Lashana Lynch will play Nomi, rumoured to be the next agent 007. Rami Malek will play the film's villain.