WASHINGTON — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for active "diplomatic and military countermeasures" to preserve the country's security in a lengthy speech at a key political conference. The remarks were possibly meant to legitimize major changes to his nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

North Korea's state media says Kim spoke for seven hours at a Workers' Party meeting where he laid out goals in building the country's economy and strengthening security. Kim is expected to announce major policy changes in his annual New Year's address later this week.

Military.com reports that the meeting will continue for another day and is meant to facilitate overcoming “manifold and harsh trials and difficulties.” North Korea's state news agency KCNA reportedly did not lay out any decisions or policy changes made in the meeting so far, nor did it bring up specific words said by Kim Jong Un regarding the United States.