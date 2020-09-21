More thyroid medications recalled for being too weak, reports of problems

It's the latest recall related to subpotency issues with thyroid medications.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — After testing and complaints from consumers, the FDA recently announced that two lots of tablets of the drug NP Thyroid was being voluntarily recalled.

NP Thyroid was recalled because testing found those lots were sub potent, according to the FDA, which essentially means the drugs were too weak to work properly.

Manufacturer Acella Pharmaceuticals said in a statement that it had received four reports of adverse events possibly related to this recall. The recall covers one lot of 15 milligram NP Thyroid tablets and one lot of 120 milligram tablets.

Earlier this month, another manufacturer recalled two other brands of thyroid medication after the FDA testing found the strength lacking. RLC Labs recalled 483 lots of Nature-Throid and WP Thyroid in all strengths. The company posted a full list of all the recalled lots online. At the time of that recall, Walmart put out a 68-page list of pharmacies that had either Nature-Throid or WP Thyroid, according to the Miami Herald.

In a risk statement from the FDA, the agency said that patients who are being treated for an underactive thyroid, known as hypothyroidism, and who received a sub potent NP Thyroid prescription, could "experience signs and symptoms of hypothyroidism, which may include, fatigue, increased sensitivity to cold, constipation, dry skin, puffy face, hair loss, slow heart rate, depression, swelling of the thyroid gland and/or unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight."

In May, Acella Pharmaceuticals also issued a voluntary nationwide recall of 13 lots of NP Thyroid tablets due to what the FDA called a super potency. In that recall, the FDA said the drugs were recalled because the products had "up to 115.0% of the labeled amount of Liothyronine."