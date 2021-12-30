Packaged salads linked to E. coli outbreak in 6 states

The salads had best if used by dates of Dec. 20 or before.

WASHINGTON — The CDC is warning that certain packaged salads have been linked to an E. coli outbreak across six states, and advising anybody with those salads to throw them out.

The two items included in Thursday's food safety alert are Simple Truth Organic Power Greens and Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens, both with best if used by dates before Dec. 20.

The salads were sold at grocery stores and supermarkets across the country, including Fred Meyer, QFC, and Giant Eagle locations in Washington, Oregon, California, Ohio and Mississippi.

At least 13 illnesses and six hospitalizations have been attributed to the pair of packaged salad products, according to the CDC.

Investigators are still working to determine if any other products are contaminated.

Anybody with one of these salads still in their fridge with a best if used by date of Dec. 20 or before should immediately throw the products away, even if some has already been eaten.

Any surfaces that have touched the potentially infected product should be washed and sanitized.

If you or a loved one develop any of the following symptoms, contact a healthcare provider:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



These are all common signs of E. coli.

While the FDA is advising people to throw these products away if they still have them, there is no recall currently in effect because it has been more than a week since the expiration dates on these products have passed.