Jury rejects death penalty for Parkland school shooter, recommends life in prison

Family members of the 17 victims killed at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School appeared visibly upset in the courtroom as the decision was announced.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A jury said Thursday that it does not recommend that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz be executed for the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Instead, the jury recommended he be sentenced to life without parole.

The recommendation came in the second day of deliberations, 15 minutes after jurors arrived and examined the gun Cruz used.

The decision brings an end to a three-month trial that included graphic videos, photos and testimony from the massacre and its aftermath, heart-wrenching testimony from victims’ family members and a tour of the still blood-spattered building.

The jury’s decision had to be unanimous to recommend the death penalty, and it would have been up to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to make a final decision.

In all 17 counts, the jury did not unanimously find that the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating factors, therefore the death penalty could not be recommended.

The jury of 12 people had asked late Wednesday to see the AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, but the Broward County Sheriff's Office security team objected, even though the gun has been made inoperable and Cruz's ammunition would be removed from the jury room.

Lead prosecutor Mike Satz, who has more the five decades of experience, pointed out that in every murder case he has tried or knows, jurors got to examine and handle the weapon in their room — and he said a knife or machete is more dangerous than a gun without a firing pin. Security has never been an issue, he said.

Cruz's attorneys had no objection to jurors seeing the gun.

Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to murdering 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018. Cruz said he chose Valentine’s Day to make it impossible for Stoneman Douglas students to celebrate the holiday ever again. The jury had to determine only if Cruz was to be sentenced to death or life without parole. For Cruz to get a death sentence, the jury needed to be unanimous.

During the prosecution's rebuttal case, Satz and his team argued that Cruz's smooth movements with the gun and his ease in reloading helps show he does not have any neurological disorders, as claimed by his attorneys.

Lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill and her team have never disputed that Cruz committed a horrible crime, but they say his birth mother's excessive drinking during pregnancy left him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and put him on a path that led to the shooting.