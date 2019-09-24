WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon after she meets with House chairmen and members of the Democratic caucus. Sources close to Pelosi tell NBC and The Washington Post that the Speaker will formally announce an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Her comments come as more than a dozen Democrats, many of them moderates, have endorsed impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The calls come as Democrats have questioned whether Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden's family. The administration is withholding a whistleblower complaint at least partly related to that matter from Congress.

Joe Biden's presidential campaign said Tuesday it will call for Congress to impeach Trump if the administration does not cooperate fully with all ongoing House investigations and subpoenas. Biden will speak this afternoon from his hometown in Wilmington, Delaware.

Georgia Rep. John Lewis has also endorsed impeachment proceedings in the House after withholding his opinion on the matter for several months.

Lewis said in a speech on the House floor Tuesday morning that "we cannot delay" and now is the time to act. His comments as Democrats have questioned whether President Donald Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son.

Lewis is one of the most influential Democrats in his caucus and an ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has so far discouraged impeachment. His comments come as several other Democrats endorsed proceedings Tuesday. Lewis said he's been "patient while we have tried every other path" and "the future of our democracy is at stake."