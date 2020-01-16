WASHINGTON — During a signing ceremony for the articles of impeachment, before being sent over to the Senate today on Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was criticized for her celebratory tone during what she has repeatedly called a sad and somber time for the U.S.



Trays of pens were using in the singing of the documents, which were then handed out to House members as a commemorative gesture to mark the occasion. After, Speaker Pelosi could be seen posing for photos with House members while handing out the pens. As some remarked, signing ceremonies are usually held for more celebratory occasions instead of what many are calling a sad day in U.S. history, including Pelosi herself.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, gives a pen to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., second from right, after she signed the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The two articles of impeachment against Trump are for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., center, and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., right, watch. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AP

RELATED: House sends Trump impeachment articles to Senate

On CNN, panel members commented on the matter.

CNN's Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash said, “we are used to seeing signing ceremonies, handing out pens at moments of celebration, when a president is signing legislation, when even sometimes, a rare occasion but it has happened, when the House sends over a landmark piece of legislation. It was unusual to see that kind of ceremony and handing out the pens and smiling for a picture in this kind of situation where the House speaker has bent over backwards to say publicly and privately this is somber, this is not a time for celebration. Understandable, this is history, and the people who are involved want to mark the moment, but I didn't expect to see that.”

CNN's Senior Political Reporter Nia-Malika Henderson followed up saying, "Yea, I thought that was a little jarring, and certainly I think off message because you heard Nancy Pelosi say there, in fact that this was a sad and tragic day, and there she is holding up the pen and having photographs taken with those pens, so yea I think it was a little off message for someone who had tried to set a very serious tone and here she is posing for photographs with a pen."

House Member Mark Meadows of North Carolina tweeted, "They claim it's a somber, serious occasion they're heartbroken over... and then they pass out impeachment-signing pens with special cases..."