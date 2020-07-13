Body found in lake during search for missing 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera

Authorities say a body has been found during the search for missing actress Naya Rivera.

LOS ANGELES — The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said that a body was discovered Monday morning at the Southern California lake where "Glee" actress Naya Rivera disappeared last week.

The identity of the body found in Lake Piru hasn't been confirmed and authorities said they were still working to recover the body.

The sheriff's office said it plans to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. PT by the lake.

On Sunday, a member of a team searching for the missing TV star said that he was confident his crew was getting a clearer idea of where in the lake to find Rivera, a magazine reported.

Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Team told Us Weekly that Rivera sent to a family member a picture of her 4-year-old son, Josey, in front of a cove before she disappeared July 8 after diving into Lake Piru.

“There was a picture sent to a family member that showed the boy on the boat by a cove,” Inglis told the magazine. “We found where that cove was.”

A time stamp on the photo shows it was taken 90 minutes to two hours before the boy was found alone on the pontoon boat, the magazine reported.

Inglis told Us Weekly that the area where the photo was taken and the spot where the boat was found were starting points for authorities before the search was expanded.

“We did send our dive members to those two locations and searched those extensively,” he told Us Weekly.

Rivera remained missing as of Sunday night.

Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her son was found the boat.

The boy told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.