President Biden to make first trip to border since taking office

This visit comes as the White House announced a major crackdown on illegal border crossings.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — For the first time since taking office, President Biden is scheduled to visit the US-Mexico border this Sunday in a trip to El Paso.

During his visit, he plans to address border enforcement operations, including new plans to expand legal pathways to come to the United States.

This comes as record numbers of migrants are attempting to enter the country, and the White House announces a crackdown on crossings into the U.S.

In outlining this new policy, Biden had a stern warning to those tens of thousands of migrants now seeking to cross the border.

"Do not, do not just show up at the border," Biden said on Thursday. "Stay where you are and apply legally from there. starting today. If you don't apply through the legal process, you will not be eligible for this new parole program."

Under this new program, the United States will immediately expel migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti who are caught crossing illegally into the U.S. to Mexico, which has agreed to accept them. It's a policy that's already in effect for migrants from Venezuela.

"So the message is clear. individuals should stay where they are and apply for these processes from there," said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Immigration used to be a bipartisan issue. We can make it that way again. pic.twitter.com/M0dLSGbnMI — President Biden (@POTUS) January 5, 2023

Under this process, applicants will have to pass a rigorous security background check; have a sponsor in the United States who can provide financial and other support; and complete all vaccinations and other health requirements.

The White House said that this will create a legal pathway for the U.S. to admit up to 30,000 people a month from those countries.

"I am optimistic," said immigration rights activist Enrique Morones, who leads the San Diego-based non-profit Gente Unida.

Morones is encouraged by this new policy, but also stressed the need for compassion in border policy, as so many migrants seeking asylum are escaping persecution in their home countries.

"They are fleeing from violence, from hunger, from environmental disasters," he told CBS 8.

Many Republicans, though, are skeptical of this new policy.

Republican Senator John Cornyn from Texas said that President Biden's visit to the border can't be a "check-the-box photo-op."

"It's clear that immigration is a political issue that extreme Republicans are always going to run on," President Biden said Thursday.

"But now they have a choice: they can keep using immigration to try to score political points or they can help solve the problem," he added. "They can help solve the problem and come together to fix the broken system."

Following his trip to El Paso this weekend, President Biden then heads to Mexico City to meet with Mexico's president, where talks on the migration issue are expected to take center stage.