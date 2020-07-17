x
Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended, in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

LONDON, UK — Buckingham Palace says that Princess Beatrice has got married in a private ceremony, with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in attendance.

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Friday morning at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor

Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The pair were originally planned to marry on May 29, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the ceremony. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019, according to Buckingham Palace.

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Britain's Princess Beatrice with her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, in York, England. Buckingham Palace says that Princess Beatrice has got married in a private ceremony, with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in attendance. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Friday, July 17, 2020 at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP, file)

