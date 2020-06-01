A 5.8-magnitude quake has jolted Puerto Ricans out of their beds as the strongest quake yet to hit the U.S. territory that has been shaking for the past week.

The quake unleashed small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. It was one of the strongest quakes yet to hit the U.S. territory that has been shaking for the past week.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The quake struck at 6:32 a.m. (1032 GMT) just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Service. Officials say there was no tsunami

Angel Vazquez, emergency management director for the southern coastal city of Ponce, told The Associated Press that power outages were reported in some parts of Puerto Rico following the quake.

Small landslides closed some roads on the south coast.

