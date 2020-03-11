Rapper Drake bests Aretha Franklin, Wonder to set Billboard record

Earlier this year, Drake made Billboard chart history when he set a new record for most songs on the Hot 100 chart.

NEW YORK — Earning his 21st No. 1 hit on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, Drake has bested a record previously held by icons Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.

Drake's “Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring rapper Lil Durk, reached the No. 1 spot on the chart this week. Wonder and Franklin, who died in 2018, each have had 20 songs top the chart.