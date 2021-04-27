REAL ID deadline pushed back to May 3, 2023

Air travelers will need a REAL ID compliant license or another acceptable form of identification starting on May 3, 2023.

SAN DIEGO — The Department of Homeland Security is extending the REAL ID deadline. COVID-19 has impacted the ablity for states to issue the REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards Now, air travelers will need a REAL ID compliant license or another acceptable form of identification starting on May 3, 2023. The previous deadline was October 1, 2021.

DHS is extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline until May 3, 2023. On that date, air travelers 18+ will need a REAL ID compliant license, or another acceptable form of identification, to pass through @TSA security when flying within the U.S. https://t.co/Pz2SoAeOYF — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 27, 2021

Here are key things you need to know when applying for a REAL ID.

What is a REAL ID?

It's a federally accepted form of identification, commonly in the form of a driver's license. Its biggest use for Californians will be boarding domestic flights, but this form of identification will also get a person into secure federal facilities, like military bases, federal courthouses and other secure federal locations. A person will find a bear and a star in the top right corner of their driver's license once they get the new card.

Do I have to get a REAL ID?

It is recommended, but not required. You can continue to use a U.S. passport, U.S. passport card, military ID, enhanced driver license, or other federally accepted identification to travel domestically or enter secure federal facilities.

Can I get a REAL ID by renewing my current driver license or identification card by mail or online?

A REAL ID is a form of federal identification, so a person must visit a DMV office in person when applying for a REAL ID for the first time. You can still fill out the online application, make an appointment, and create a checklist of what you need to bring to the DMV to ensure a speedy appointment.

What documents are needed for a REAL ID application?