Nike has decided to hold off on selling a shoe that featured the original Betsy Ross-designed American flag. Multiple news outlets report some considered the flag offensive and is known to be used as a symbol by white nationalist groups. The Wall Street Journal reports former NFL star Colin Kaepernick was one of those asking the shoe be pulled.

WSJ reported the Air Max 1 USA was created to celebrate the Fourth of July and was set to go on sale this week. The heel of the shoe shows the original U.S. flag with 13 stars in a circle. The stars represent the original 13 colonies.

The shoe never was put in stores or online and retailers were told not to sell it without giving an explanation, according to WSJ.

Kapernick, a social justice advocate who has not played in the NFL since 2016 after kneeling during the national anthem, is currently an endorser for Nike. WSJ reports he reached out to Nike, saying the Ross flag is offensive because of its connection to the slavery era. Others have voiced similar concerns on social media.

“Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag,” the company said in a statement, according to multiple reports.

TEGNA has reached out to Nike to confirm whether Kaepernick's input had anything to do with the decision to pull the shoe. A phone message and email were not immediately returned.

In September 2018, a Michigan school superintendent sent a letter apologizing after students displayed the flag alongside a Trump "Make America Great Again" flag at a football game. According to mlive.com, Forest Hills Superintendent Dan Behm said it was inappropriate to bring partisan politics into the game and added that the Ross flag.

"And, to wave a historical version of our flag, that to some symbolizes exclusion and hate, injects hostility and confusion to an event where no one intended to do so," Behm addded.

There was reaction on both sides of Nike's decision. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lashed out at Nike over Twitter, saying that he is asking the state's Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentives for the company to locate there.

Some urged people to #boycottnike.

At least one person who said he has supported Kaepernick said he felt this was taking political correctness too far,

Others supported the move, citing the flag's history and links to use by white nationalists.