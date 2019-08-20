The White House may be looking at a temporary payroll tax cut to stimulate the economy amid recent concerns that a recession may be looming. That's according to separate reports in The Washington Post and The New York Times.

Both reports cite "people familiar with the discussions." The Post report says the talks are in early stages and that other tax breaks are under consideration to boost the economy. But, there reportedly has not been a decision on whether to push the plan toward Congress for approval.

The White House reportedly released a statement denying that the measures were under consideration.

RELATED: Trump dismisses recession fears: 'Our consumers are rich'

RELATED: Dow drops 800 after bonds flash warning of recession

President Donald Trump dismissed concerns of recession on Sunday and offered an optimistic outlook for the economy after last week's steep drop in the financial markets.

"I don't think we're having a recession," Trump told reporters as he returned to Washington from his New Jersey golf club. "We're doing tremendously well. Our consumers are rich. I gave a tremendous tax cut and they're loaded up with money."

Then in a pair of tweets on Monday, Trump called on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to help boost the economy.

He also accused Democrats of trying to "will" the economy to deteriorate ahead of the 2020 election.

Economists and investors will be closely watching a speech Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will give Friday at the Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo., for signals of whether the central bank is prepared to embark on a series of rate cuts to energize the U.S. economy.

The Fed on July 31 cut its key policy rate for the first time in more than a decade, reducing it by a quarter-point to a range of 2% to 2.25%. It cited a number of "uncertainties" that were threatening the country's decade-long expansion, from Trump's trade battles to slowing global growth.

Trump has an average approval rating of 42%, according to multiple polls tracked by fivethirtyeight.com. A strong economy is key to Trump's re-election prospects. Consumer confidence has dropped 6.4% since July.

At a rally in New Hampshire last week, he told Americans that they needed to vote for him in 2020 "whether you love me or hate me" to keep their financial security.