All-clear given after suspicious truck near Nashville investigated

Police say a box truck east of Nashville had been playing audio “similar to what was heard” before a RV exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

Authorities in Tennessee have given the all-clear after investigating a box truck east of Nashville that they said had been playing audio “similar to what was heard” before a recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that law enforcement officials had shut down a section of highway in Wilson County, just east of Nashville, on Sunday to investigate a white box truck parked on the side of the road. Authorities had sent out a robot to investigate the vehicle as officials stood far back, monitoring the situation.

Around 4:30 p.m. Central time, officials told local media on the scene that the vehicle had been given the all clear and no explosives were found. The road was expected to be reopened shortly.

Sheriff’s officials said the truck had been playing the audio when it was parked at a convenience store around 10:30 a.m. at the Crossroads Market in Walter Hill. The driver left the parking lot and was pulled over by deputies in nearby Wilson County. Officials said the driver has been detained by law enforcement.

A Wilson County dispatcher said the road that was shut down was Murfreesboro Road between Cedar Forest Road and Richmond Shop Road.

Robot is coming back to the truck. pic.twitter.com/2PuOt4ItKS — Brittany Weiner (@brittweinerTV) December 27, 2020

Deputies said they had also evacuated residents in the area as they continued to investigate.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate. We’re told a minor was also in the truck with the driver. The driver is still detained. Truck is being towed away now. @WSMV https://t.co/SlSG4Sg8Lm pic.twitter.com/xkhep6eb4Q — Brittany Weiner (@brittweinerTV) December 27, 2020