Politicians, celebrities react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

Chief Justice John Roberts called his colleague RBG a 'tireless and resolute champion of justice.'

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Serving as a Supreme Court justice for 27 years, Ruth Bader Ginsburg became only the second woman to hold a seat on the high court's bench after being sworn in during President Bill Clinton's administration in 1993.

On Friday evening, the longtime judge was surrounded by her family when she died at her home in Washington, D.C., after complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

Celebrities and politicians reacted to the news of her death through public condolences as well as social media posts.

Chief Justice John Roberts addressed her death in a statement from the Supreme Court.

“Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague," Roberts said. "Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

President Donald Trump, who was giving a speech during a campaign rally in Minnesota when the news broke, was told of her death by the White House press pool.

"She just died? Wow. I didn't know that. She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life," Trump said.

His election rival this year, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, spoke on her death while also campaigning in Minnesota, mentioning how then-President Barack Obama's Supreme Court pick was held up in the Senate before the last presidential election.

"The voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice. This was the position the Republicans took in 2016," Biden said.

Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary committee, which would oversee the confirmation of her replacement, offered his thoughts and prayers to Ginsburg's family.

"Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who possessed tremendous passion for her causes. She served with honor and distinction as a member of the Supreme Court," the South Carolina senator said. "While I had many differences with her on legal philosophy, I appreciate her service to our nation."

Former first lady and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton reacted to the news on Twitter.

"Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG," Clinton tweeted.

In a statement, former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura said she "dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls."

Actress Mindy Kaling called Ginsburg "the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say 'who knows, one day you could be HER.'"