Student researchers in Arizona have created a way to bring medical care to areas in desperate need. It's a solar powered medical clinic inside a shipping container. The container is 40 feet long and 9 and half feet high.



Arizona State University student Cody Van Cleve is part of the team that created this containerized clinic. "We're talking about providing medical care in disaster response scenarios, humanitarian situations or military operations where there's no existing infrastructure," he says.



The self-contained, self-powered mobile doctor's office is equipped to handle nearly every kind of basic outpatient service. It can be deployed virtually anywhere by truck, rail or ship. The U.S. Office of Naval Research sponsored the project, tasking students with finding a way to get medical care to the world's most vulnerable people, in the most remote areas.



To ensure the system will be self-reliant in nearly any environment, the team designed the clinic to run entirely on solar power with batteries built in for backup. An onboard water treatment system is capable of cleaning nearly 1,200 gallons an hour.



A prototype will face its first real test this summer in a refugee camp in Uganda where it aims to provide healthcare to some 12,000 refugees. A team from Arizona State plans to travel to Uganda in August to help get the first container clinic up and running.