Tuesday marks one week since France's famed Notre Dame went up in flames. Last week, people all over the world watched in horror as the cathedral in Paris burned and its signature spire collapsed. During the fire, two-thirds of the roof also crumbled leaving a massive hole and extensive damage.

Almost immediately, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the 850-year-old structure within five years. A flood of donations totaling more than $1 billion came in following the announcement.

“We don’t know if it’s enough or not,” said Notre Dame spokesperson Andre Finot. “It's crazy, but we don't know. Maybe it will cost $2 or $3 billion."

Finot says while that number may seem high keep in mind how much money Notre Dame brings to the region annually.

Still, that does little to settle unrest felt all over France.

On Saturday, thousands of yellow vest protesters took to the streets to condemn what they call the country's stark inequalities.

The group has been protesting every Saturday for six months but this time, they were fueled by the Notre Dame donations arguing that money should be used to help the poor.

People have also been weighing in on social media.