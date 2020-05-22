Skittles go colorless with Pride Packs, celebrating LGBTQ+ community

The candy brand is partnering with GLAAD to donate upward of $100,000 to the LGBTQ+ media advocacy group.

Skittles is releasing limited edition colorless Pride Packs to highlight the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month in June. The candy is giving up its iconic colors to signify that "only #OneRainbow matters."

The company has partnered with LGBTQ+ media advocacy group GLAAD for the "Give the Rainbow" campaign. Skittles will donate $1 to GLAAD for each Pride Pack purchased, for a total of up to $100,000.

"The funding that GLAAD receives from the Skittles Pride Packs will support our news and campaigns program, which tells culture-changing stories of LGBTQ+ people and issues across the media year-round," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a press release. "This year when many LGBTQ+ people will be unable to gather at large Pride events, it's so important that brands, notables, and other allies find authentic and creative ways to show that they stand with our community."

The colorless candies will still have the original five fruity flavors of strawberry, orange, grape, green apple and lemon. These limited edition Skittles will be available in Share Size Packs and Medium Stand Up Pouches for $1.79 and $2.59, respectively. The gray candies will be sold in CVS and select Walmart stores.

"While Pride month certainly looks different this year, Skittles is passionate about showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community," Hank Izzo, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Wrigley U.S., said in a statement. "We believe that giving up our rainbow means so much more than just removing the colors from our Skittles packs and we're excited to do our part in making a difference for the LGBTQ+ community through our partnership with GLAAD, not only in June, but all year long."