Approximately 180,000 smoke and fire alarms are under recall because they may not activate properly, potentially failing to alert people to a fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall is for Universal Security Instruments 10 year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms. They are model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and have date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11. They are round, white and 5 1/2 inches in diameter. “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” are printed on the front cover of the alarm.

The company says there has been 134 reports of the alarm failing to activate during installation.

CPSC says owners should press the test button to see if the smoke alarm works. If the alarm goes off, there is no further action required. If smoke alarm does not sound, owners should immediately contact Universal Security for a replacement at 877-612-6955 or at this link.

The alarms were sold online through specialty wholesalers and others from July 2015 to December 2016 about $20, the CPSC says.

Recalled Universal Security Instruments smoke alarm

CPSC