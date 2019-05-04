Conagra Brands has launched a nationwide recall for a limited number of cans of Hunt’s Tomato Paste because of the potential for mold, the company announced Thursday.

The recall, posted by the Food and Drug Administration, is for 6-ounce cans of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added. The affected products will have at least some of the following information on the label or stamped on the can.

Item description: HNT PSTE TOM NSA 12/6Z

Case UPC: 00-0-27000-38809-9

Item UPC: 00-0-27000-38807-5

Case Batch/Lot Code: 5291902510

Item Batch/Lot Code: 2105902510

Best By Date: OCT 16 2020

Conagra said the final product may have been damaged after canning, creating the potential for mold. The company said it has received calls about the mold from consumers.

People who bought the affected cans should throw the tomato paste away or return them to the store.

Consumers with questions can call Conagra Brands at 1-888-280-0301, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. EDT, Monday through Friday or visit hunts.com.

Conagra says no other Hunt's or Conagra products are affected by this recall.

