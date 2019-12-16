WASHINGTON — Weather in Cape Canaveral, Florida is expected to be clear for the planned the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch of a communication satellite for mobile and broadband services across the Asia-Pacific region.
The launch window is set for 7:10 p.m. ET until 8:38 p.m. ET.
The rocket launch should be visible for a large part of central and northern Florida, and possibly southern Georgia.
