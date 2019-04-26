Hoping to encourage drivers to slow down around their school, two elementary school students came up with the brilliant idea of creating a three-dimensional crosswalk.

Fourth grader Eric Dobson and his third-grade partner, Isa, proposed the idea of painting a 3D optical illusion crosswalk near the Brooks Elementary School in Medford, Massachusetts.

The idea stemmed from similar crosswalks that were painted in other countries, like China and England, that helped drivers reduce their speed upon approaching the optical illusion.

(L) Isa (R) Eric Dobson

Brooks Center for Citizenship and Social Responsibility

They sent their proposal to Mayor Muccini Burke, who loved the idea and scheduled the pair to speak at a Traffic Commission meeting in February.

After receiving support from the committee, the crosswalk was painted by local artist Nate Swain and now sits by Brooks Elementary, reports CBS Boston.

The two students are a part of the Brooks Center of Citizenship and Social Responsibility (CCSR). The public school program, established in 2013, says its mission is to develop responsible global leaders/citizens that will be positive contributors to society and will work to combat social issues and becomes leaders in our society.