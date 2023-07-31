Taco Bell hit with class-action lawsuit alleging false advertising of Crunchwraps, Mexican Pizzas

A New York man is accusing the company of "unfair and deceptive trade practices."

WASHINGTON — Taco Bell is being sued for allegedly falsely advertising its Crunchwraps and Mexican Pizzas.

A New York man filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the California-based company on behalf of himself and other customers who have been disappointed by the chain's menu items. The lawsuit features a series of side-by-side photos comparing Taco Bell's advertisement photos to some actual items received.

Frank Siragusa, the New York man accusing the company of "unfair and deceptive trade practices," said he bought a Mexican Pizza for $5.49 in September 2022. Siragusa "expected the Mexican Pizza that he purchased to contain a similar amount of beef and bean filling as contained in the pictures of the Mexican Pizza in Taco Bell’s advertisements," according to the lawsuit.

Instead, he claimed his Mexican Pizza had "approximately half of the beef and bean filling that he expected."

Siragusa claims he would have never purchased the pizza if he knew it contained half the filling advertised. The lawsuit centers on Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap, Vegan Crunchwrap, Mexican Pizza and Veggie Mexican Pizza.

"Taco Bell’s actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially,” the lawsuit alleges. "Taco Bell advertises larger portions of food to steer consumers to their restaurants for their meals and away from competitors that more fairly advertise the size of their menu items, unfairly diverting millions of dollars in sales that would have gone to competitors.”

Siragusa, on behalf of himself and other potential class members, is seeking to end what he calls Taco Bell's "unfair and materially misleading advertising." In addition to monetary damages for those who purchased the items, the lawsuit also requests that the chain correct its advertisements.

The lawsuit is seeking upwards of $5 million dollars from Taco Bell, the Washington Post reports.

The class-action suit is the latest legal "beef" that the chain has been involved in this year.