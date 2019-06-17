Taylor Swift's new music video features a number of famous faces, including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, RuPaul and the cast of "Queer Eye."

The clip for her song "You Need to Calm Down," in which Swift calls out homophobes and her own haters, was released Monday.

Ryan Reynolds, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Adam Rippon also make appearances in the colorful video.

The clip closes with Swift and Katy Perry — dressed as french fries and a hamburger — hugging. The two mended their friendship last year after publicly feuding.

The video finishes with the words: "Let's show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally."

Earlier this month Swift announced that she supported the Equality Act.

Watch Taylor Swift's new music video here: