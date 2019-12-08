Surfboards galore were handed out at the Teen Choice Awards Sunday night, with "Avengers: Endgame" and the CW's Riverdale sweeping the show with four awards each.

The ceremony was hosted by "Pretty Little Liars" actress Lucy Hale and YouTube star David Dobrik in Hermosa Beach, California. Performers included OneRepublic, Bazzi, Jordan McGraw and Sarah Hyland.

Taylor Swift took home the Teen Choice Award's first ever Icon Award, and the Jonas Brothers received the Decade Award recognizing their work over the last 10 years. The brothers recently released an album together after years on hiatus.

The winners for the Teen Choice Awards are chosen by fans who vote online. Here are the winners from Sunday night. Winners are in bold:

Movies

Choice Action Movie



“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Winner: “Avengers: Endgame”

“Bumblebee”

“Captain Marvel”

“Men in Black: International”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Choice Action Movie Actor



Chris Evans, “Avengers: Endgame”

Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame,” “Men in Black: International”

John Cena, “Bumblebee”

Paul Rudd, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Endgame”

Winner: Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”

Samuel L. Jackson, “Captain Marvel”

Choice Action Movie Actress



Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame”

Evangeline Lilly, “Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Hailee Steinfeld, “Bumblebee”

Winner: Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Endgame”

Tessa Thompson, “Men in Black: International”

Zoe Saldana, “Avengers: Endgame”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie



Winner: “Aladdin”

“Aquaman”

“Dark Phoenix”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Shazam!”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor



James McAvoy, “Dark Phoenix”

Jason Momoa, “Aquaman”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Mena Massoud, “Aladdin”

Winner: Will Smith, “Aladdin”

Zachary Levi, “Shazam!”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress



Amber Heard, “Aquaman”

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Katherine Waterston, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

Keira Knightley, “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

Winner: Naomi Scott, “Aladdin”

Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”

Choice Drama Movie



Winner: “After”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Breakthrough”

“Five Feet Apart”

“The Hate U Give”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Choice Drama Movie Actor



Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Cole Sprouse, “Five Feet Apart”

Winner: Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, “After”

Noah Centineo, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Choice Drama Movie Actress



Amandla Stenberg, “The Hate U Give”

Chrissy Metz, “Breakthrough”

Haley Lu Richardson, “Five Feet Apart”

Winner: Josephine Langford, “After”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Lana Condor, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Choice Comedy Movie



Winner: “Crazy Rich Asians”

“Instant Family”

“Isn’t It Romantic”

“Little”

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

“The Perfect Date”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor



Henry Golding, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Kevin Hart, “Night School”

Liam Hemsworth, “Isn’t It Romantic”

Mark Wahlberg, “Instant Family”

Winner: Noah Centineo, “The Perfect Date”

Ryan Reynolds, “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress



Awkwafina, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Winner: Laura Marano, “The Perfect Date”

Marsai Martin, “Little”

Rebel Wilson, “Isn’t It Romantic”

Tiffany Haddish, “Night School”

Choice Movie Villain



Johnny Depp, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

Winner: Josh Brolin, “Avengers: Endgame”

Jude Law, “Captain Marvel”

Mark Strong, “Shazam!”

Marwan Kenzari, “Aladdin”

Patrick Wilson, “Aquaman”

Choice Summer Movie



“Late Night”

“Murder Mystery”

Winner: “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

“The Last Summer”

“Toy Story 4”

“Yesterday”

Choice Summer Movie Actor



KJ Apa, “The Last Summer”

Corey Fogelmanis, “Ma”

Winner: Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Charles Melton, “The Sun Is Also a Star”

Himesh Patel, “Yesterday”

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”

Choice Summer Movie Actress



Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery”

Selena Gomez, “The Dead Don’t Die”

Winner: Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Mindy Kaling, “Late Night”

Maia Mitchell, “The Last Summer”

Yara Shahidi, “The Sun Is Also a Star

Television

Choice Drama TV Show



“Good Trouble

“Marvel’s Runaways

“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Winner: “Riverdale”

“Star”

“The Resident”

Choice Drama TV Actor



Adam Huber, “Dynasty”

Winner: Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”

Justin Hartley, “This Is Us”

K.J. Apa, “Riverdale”

Oliver Stark, “9-1-1”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Choice Drama TV Actress



Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”

Cierra Ramirez, “Good Trouble”

Winner: Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”

Maia Mitchell, “Good Trouble”

Ryan Destiny, “Star”

Sofia Carson, “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show



“Charmed”

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

“Legacies”

Winner: “Shadowhunters”

“Supernatural”

“The 100”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor



Aubrey Joseph, “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Bob Morley, “The 100”

Dominic Sherwood, “Shadowhunters”

Harry Shum Jr., “Shadowhunters”

Winner: Jared Padalecki, “Supernatural”

Ross Lynch, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress



Danielle Rose Russell, “Legacies”

Ellen Page, “The Umbrella Academy”

Winner: Katherine McNamara, “Shadowhunters”

Kiernan Shipka, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Melonie Diaz, “Charmed”

Olivia Holt, “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Choice Action TV Show



“Arrow”

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

“Gotham”

Winner: “MacGyver”

“Supergirl”

“The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor



Ben McKenzie, “Gotham”

Brandon Routh, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

Brenton Thwaites, “Titans”

Grant Gustin, “The Flash”

Lucas Till, “MacGyver”

Winner: Stephen Amell, “Arrow”

Choice Action TV Actress



Candice Patton, “The Flash”

Danielle Panabaker, “The Flash”

Emily Bett Rickards, “Arrow”

Winner: Gabrielle Union, “L.A.’s Finest”

Jessica Alba, “L.A.’s Finest”

Melissa Benoist, “Supergirl”

Choice Comedy TV Show



“Black-ish”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Fuller House”

“Jane the Virgin”

“One Day at a Time”

Winner: “The Big Bang Theory”

Choice Comedy TV Actor



Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Miracle Workers”

Winner: Jaime Camil, “Jane the Virgin”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Marcel Ruiz, “One Day at a Time”

Choice Comedy TV Actress



Candace Cameron Bure, “Fuller House”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Big Bang Theory”

WINNWinnerER: Nina Dobrev, “Fam”

Sarah Hyland, “Modern Family”

Yara Shahidi, “black-ish”

Choice TV Villain



Adam Scott, “The Good Place”

Winner: Cameron Monaghan, “Gotham”

Jon Cryer, “Supergirl”

Luke Baines, “Shadowhunters”

Sarah Carter, “The Flash”

Sea Shimooka, “Arrow”

Choice Reality TV Show



Winner: “America’s Got Talent”

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

“Lip Sync Battle”

“Queer Eye”

“The Masked Singer”

“The Voice”

Choice Throwback TV Show



“All That”

“Beverly Hills, 90210”

Winner: “Friends”

“Moesha”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

“The Office”

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist



Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Winner: Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist



Ariana Grande

Winner: Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group



5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At the Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Winner: Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist



Brett Young

Winner: Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett

Choice Latin Artist



Bad Bunny

Becky G.

Winner: CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist



Winner: Cardi B

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Choice Rock Artist



AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Winner: Panic! At the Disco

twenty one pilots

Choice Song: Female Artist



Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Winner: Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco), “ME!”

Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”

Halsey, “Nightmare”

Choice Song: Male Artist



Khalid, “Better”

Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

Winner: Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us”

Post Malone, “Wow”

Choice Song: Group



Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”

Winner: Blackpink, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”

Panic! At the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”

Choice Pop Song



Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco), “ME!”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ava Max, “Sweet but Psycho”

Winner: Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”

Choice Country Song



Maren Morris, “Girl”

Kane Brown, “Good as You”

Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”

Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”

Winner: Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song



Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

WINWinnerNER: Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”

Choice Latin Song



Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila” ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”

Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”

Winner: CNCO, “Pretend”

Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song



Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”

Winner: Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road” [Remix]

Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower” (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”)

Khalid, “Talk”

Post Malone, “Wow”

Choice Rock Song



AJR, “100 Bad Days”

Winner: Panic! At the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Bastille, “Joy”

Imagine Dragons, “Natural”

Cage the Elephan, “Ready to Let Go”

lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”

Choice Breakout Artist



Winner: Billie Eilish

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Choice International Artist



Blackpink

**WINNER: BTS

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

Choice Collaboration



Winner: BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv”

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road” [Remix] Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What a Time”

Other

Choice Ship



Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, “Shadowhunters”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, “The Perfect Date”

Winner: Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, “Riverdale”

Choice Comedian



Ellen DeGeneres

Winner: Ethan & Grayson Dolan

James Corden

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Tiffany Haddish

Choice Male Athlete



AJ Styles

James Harden

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Winner: Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

Choice Female Athlete



Katelyn Ohashi

Winner: Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

The Bella Twins

Tobin Heath