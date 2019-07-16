A Texas Democrat says he will file articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as Tuesday evening, a move that could force a politically fraught vote by the end of the week.

Rep. Al Green says he will file the articles of impeachment after the House votes on a resolution that would condemn Trump for tweets that four Democratic congresswomen should "go back" to their home countries. All are Americans.

In response to those tweets, Green says "enough is enough."

Under House rules, a single member of the House can force an impeachment vote. Green did so twice, unsuccessfully, when Republicans controlled the House.

For now, a majority of House Democrats appear to oppose impeachment. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has resisted launching official proceedings without broad bipartisan support.