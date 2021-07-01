The world was watching the chaos at the U.S. Capitol

How Wednesday's protest could impact America's global image

People are angry and the nation is a tinderbox of emotion right now.

What happened at Capitol Hill is unlike anything we have seen in modern times. Our legal analyst used to work in the capitol building and he talks about how this shapes America's image in the world's eyes.

One woman shot and killed inside the Capitol building after thousands converge outside, pushing past capitol police as lawmakers were in the process of counting the electoral collage votes.

"This is America? Remind me. I understand we are in strange times with the pandemic and everything, but even with that," said Dan Eaton, News 8 legal analyst.

Eton worked in this building for three years.

"So when I see this it is disturbing on a personal level to be honest because I consider this democracy's sacred ground," said Eaton.

These are stark scenes of distrust in American democracy.

Guns drawn inside the house chamber has not been seen since 1954 when Puerto Rican nationals shot several members of congress in the house chambers.

Eton says it is remarkable and unacceptable what unfolded today. And the world is watching.

"The world at this point is looking at us with their collective mouths open. As far as this having any durable impact on how the world sees us, I'm skeptical. This too shall pass," said Eaton.

This is the most significant breach of an American government institution since the Battle of Bladensburg in 1814 when the British came in and burned the capitol and the white house.

"What's unfolding now is so deeply troubling because homeland security is really being threatened," said Eaton.

Joe Biden who will be inaugurated in two weeks, took to TV to demand an end to this siege. "I am genuinely shocked and saddened that our nation. So long the beacon of light and hope for democracy, has come to such a dark moment," said Biden.

After firing up his supporters this morning, President Trump then went on TV to urge peace.

"We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a land slide and everyone knows it. Especially the other side, but you have to go home now, we have to have peace," said the President.