Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers 2018 and 2019 versions of these Toyota and Lexus models.

Toyota

  • 4Runner
  • Camry
  • Highlander
  • Land Cruiser
  • Sequoia
  • Sienna
  • Tacoma
  • Tundra

Lexus

  • LS 500
  • LC 500
  • RC 350
  • RC 300
  • GS 350
  • IS 300
  • ES 350
  • LX 570
  • GX 460
  • RX 350

Some other 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla. 

Toyota is still developing repairs.

Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.

