Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift rumors

Taylor Swift's trip to Kansas City had the internet talking nonstop.

WASHINGTON — Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce is breaking his silence on the rumors surrounding him and Taylor Swift.

The popstar's trip to watch Kelce play football on Sunday had the internet talking nonstop and after her appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, jersey sales for the All-Pro tight-end saw a nearly 400% spike in sales.

The "Midnights" star was sitting in Kelce's suite, next to Donna Kelce, Travis' mom.

During Wednesday's episode of Kelce's “New Heights” podcast, he finally dished on his "personal life that's not so personal" and the "special guest" who came to watch his game. If you want to listen for yourself, the brothers discuss Swift's visit and the rumors around 33 minutes into the podcast.

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family," Travis Kelce shared on the podcast he does with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce. "She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen, it was just impressive.”

Swift has always been reluctant to discuss her personal life in public, but rumors have been flying about the popstar and the pro football player in recent months — notably after a July episode of Kelce's podcast when he said he was disappointed that he didn’t get to meet Swift and gift her a friendship bracelet during Kansas City stop on her Eras Tour. In a later appearance on the “The Pat McAfee Show,” Kelce revealed that he invited Swift to watch him play.

“I know I brought all this attention to me, right, I’m the one that was I did the whole friendship bracelet thing, told everyone how butt hurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor," Kelce added Wednesday.

So are they dating or aren't they? Kelce was understandably a bit vague on the situation.

“What’s real is that, you know it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows,” Travis Kelce described. “I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend…everything moving forward I think me talking about sports and saying alright now will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

