President Donald Trump criticized US women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe after she said in an interview that she would not visit the White House if the U.S. Women's Soccer Team wins the World Cup.

"Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!" Trump said in a series of tweets. "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

Trump also said he would be inviting the U.S. Women's soccer team to the White House whether or not they win the World Cup. The team has made it into the quarterfinals, and is scheduled to play against France on Friday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Rapinoe's comments came during an interview for a magazine in January in which she was asked if she was excited by the prospect of going to the White House. In a video of an interview excerpt posted Tuesday, she can be seen using a profanity when she says she's not going.

Rapinoe, who is gay, has frequently spoken out about politics and has criticized the Trump administration and its policies in the past.

Trump has used Twitter to criticize athletes who disagree with him, including Kaepernick and LeBron James.

