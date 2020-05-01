BAGHDAD, Iraq — President Donald Trump is issuing his own warnings against an Iranian retaliation after the country has vowed to avenge the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Trump said on Saturday that the U.S. has already targeted 52 Iranian sites. He didn't identify them, but said they'd be hit “very fast and very hard.”
Thousands of black-clad militiamen and other supporters have marched across Iraq's capital of Baghdad in a funeral procession for the top Iranian top general, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike.
The region is bracing for Iran to fulfill its vows of revenge, but it's unclear when or how it might respond.
RELATED: Following airstrike against Iranian general, anti-war protesters fill DC streets
RELATED: US men's soccer team cancels plan to train in Qatar amid Iran tensions
RELATED: Iranian general steps out after Soleimani's death to lead