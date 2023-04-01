x
Nation World

Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News

The decision to part ways with one of their most popular and controversial hosts comes days after a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion.
WASHINGTON — Tucker Carlson, the popular and controversial primetime host, is leaving Fox News. 

FOX News Media announced the split in a statement Monday, confirming that Carlson's last show was on Friday, April 21. 

His timeslot will become an interim show hosted by a rotating cast of Fox personalities until a new host is announced, the network said. 

The news comes days after a settlement was reached between Fox and voting machine-maker Dominion for $787.5 million. Dominion sued because the network allowed guests and hosts, including Carlson, to make false claims about the security of the machines. 

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

