'I can get through it' | Ukrainian teenager makes the journey to Tijuana alone

Every two hours only 50 refugees are given entry into the U.S. while an estimated 4,000 people wait in Tijuana.

TIJUANA, Baja California — The number of Ukrainian and Russian refugees at the U.S.- Mexico border continues to grow and immigration officials estimate thousands are waiting in Tijuana.

Dozens of volunteers on both sides of the border continue to provide food and shelter to refugee families.

“I wanted to be able to help, I have family from Ukraine and it breaks my heart that I can’t do more. So donating and helping with food and shelter is a start,” said Daniella Spencer who is volunteering in Tijuana.

Migrant families continue to head to the southern border seeking asylum, according to immigration officials four-thousand Ukrainians are waiting in Tijuana to cross into the United States. However, less than 100 are being let into the U.S. every two hours.

“Every two hours, 51 or 52 people are being let in,” said Enrique Lucer Vazquez, who is also a volunteer helping refugees in Tijuana.

For Ukrainian and Russian refugees stuck in Tijuana they are hoping to meet with distant relatives in the U.S.

Although, trying to reach them has been difficult, as the only form of communication is through social media. What is even worse is that there is hardly any access to the internet.

“I can get through it, I just need to believe in myself. The same as my family does,” said Sandra, who is a Ukrainian refugee. She is only 16-years old and has only used Instagram to talk to family.

Sandra has made the journey by herself knowing the risk, says traveling by herself is the least of her worries compared to the war that has destroyed her country.

“There have been some scary moments, I won't lie, but everything will be alright.” said Sandra.

While the U.S. families wait outside the San Ysidro West Pedestrian bridge hoping to spot their Ukrainian relatives. The majority of them are traveling from different states and waiting days, others even weeks.

There are also those being granted entry, but are waiting outside with their children, hoping to get shelters.

Through it all, families and refugees express gratitude, adding that they are thankful to have fled their crumbling country and are safe.

“They’re bombing kids and they are bombing civilians. It's crazy, but we are okay,” said Zina, who waited for her Ukrainian relatives at the West point of entry.

