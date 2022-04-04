La Mesa jeweler uses her craft to help Ukraine

A local jeweler from Ukraine designed Ukrainian flag rings and donating 100% of the proceeds to volunteers in Ukraine.

LA MESA, Calif. — A local jewelry from Ukraine is using her craft to help those who can’t flee the Russian invasion.

The owner of Jewelry Loft in La Mesa’s Grossmont Shopping Center grew up in Ukraine and she knew that she wanted to do something, so she's created a custom ring with Ukrainian colors and there's been an outpouring of support.

“The people who are bed ridden; they can't get out of their house, they need food, they need water, they need medicine,” said Yuliya Ulman, Jewelry Loft co-owner.

She grew up in Ukraine until she moved to the U.S. with her parents when she was nine years old.

When Russia invaded her home country, Ulman was consumed with checking on her friends and family still there, but she knew she wanted to do more to help.

“It came to us that we customize a lot of rings so let's customize a ring for Ukraine,” said Ulman.

The ring consists of two blue and two yellow stones that resemble the Ukrainian flag.

“The blue represents the sky and the yellow represents the wheat that Ukraine is rich of,” said Ulman.

The mother says she designed Ukrainian flag rings with 100 percent of the proceeds to help volunteers in Kharkiv.

“The reason I sent money to the local volunteers is because I know them personally and over time, we can build a relationship to help the people and not just an organization,” said Ulman.

We corresponded with the volunteers in Ukraine through e-mail who are made up of programmers, lawyers, and doctors.

On Sunday they said they bought shoes for a man whose home was bombed and was using a plastic bag to cover one of his feet.

Volunteers say they are providing food, water and clothes to people in the hardest hit cities.

“People who are actually going to the streets where nobody wants to go. They have to switch their warehouses multiple times because they are getting targeted,” said Ulman.

Yuliya says she's sold 60 rings since the start of the war in February.

The silver ring is made with cubic zirconia stones which sells for $150 and the white gold ring made with lab crown sapphires is $595.

“We've been getting calls, emails and so grateful for so much love and support since we started,” said Ulman.

The ring is also a symbol of pride for Ukraine and a reminder of the country's resiliency.

“The ring will also help spread awareness so when do they look down, they remember there is still a war in Ukraine and people are suffering every day,” said Ulman.

If you would like to order a ring you can visit Jewelry Loft in the Grossmont Shopping Center or online.