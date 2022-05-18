Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club collaborates with Poland Rotary to help Ukraine refugees

The Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe is spearheading a Ukrainian humanitarian initiative to help fund projects which will provide direct support to Ukrainian refugees

SAN DIEGO — Rotary clubs have a purpose to bring humanitarian services to the world, yet they rarely have seen anything like the months long battle in Ukraine.

"Don’t believe Russia is a good friend. They are not. They are killing people in Ukraine," said the Rotary District Governor of Poland, Piotr Jankowski.

Three million Ukrainian refugees are already in Poland according to Jankowski.

"It's something we can't understand. It's something we still don’t believe. It’s a cruel world. Its genocide. It's something that shouldn’t have happened. They are really fighting to survive," said Jankowski.

Now, a local rotary club is helping with this global effort.

"We wanted to make a humanitarian difference and do something now," said Rancho Santa Fe Rotary President Elizabeth Christensen.

"We need medical support, help paying for electricity, water and just everything that is needed," said Jankowski.

The Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe is spearheading a Ukrainian humanitarian initiative to help fund projects which will provide direct support to Ukrainian refugees displaced by the invasion.

"Our district has already donated through a fellow district in Romania $120,000, very early," said Christensen.

The process is streamlined to transfer funds quickly.

"I'm very happy rotary members in United States are helping us and together we can do more," said Jankowski.

Several rotary clubs across the country have already pitched in.

"They supported medical equipment purchase for field hospital in Ukraine. They supported hospice centers with people with cancer and heart diseases. They support a project for children. They bought them laptops to be connected with teachers and primary education completed. We bought together medical equipment," said Jankowski.

Now, they are asking for the community’s help.

You can donate to the Ukraine refugee crisis by clicking here.

"When we work together, we can achieve the sky, stars, everything," said Jankowski.

Jankowski says they are preparing for winter when many people will need food, shelter and electricity. They are depending on long term cooperation with the United States and local groups.