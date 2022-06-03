San Diegans continue to cry out for peace in Ukraine

"Wake up how many lives lost for us to stop? Hundred thousand, ten thousand?," said Alexander Spector.

SAN DIEGO — As the war and bloodshed continues overseas, the local Ukrainian community and supporters continue to show support throughout San Diego. There were several events that took place across the county.

Throughout San Diego, the message of peace remains the same.

"Wake up how many lives lost for us to stop? Hundred thousand, ten thousand?," said Alexander Spector.

Supporters rallied for peace today at Seaport Village. Dozens of people rallied under the Ukrainian flags, a cry to end the war in Ukraine.

In Ocean Beach, supporters put on a symbolic display. Residents gathered forming a human peace sign as a message to end the violence.

Supporters say it’s not about politics. It’s about peace.

At Balboa Park, the Spreckles Organ Pavillion was filled with music paying tribute to the refugees being forced from their homes.

Everywhere across San Diego, there were chants and signs calling for Russian's aggressions to end. As they have every weekend for the past few weeks since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.