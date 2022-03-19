San Diegans raise money for Ukraine with a concert and events in Balboa Park

"We decided to focus on dignity on peace and democracy," said Ramirez.

SAN DIEGO — The concert had Ukrainian musicians sang to promote peace in Ukraine. This is also a fundraiser concert

"I believe music is music. Any music brings out the best in human beings it’s communication without words," said Raul Prieto Ramirez, the San Diego Civic Organist.

With all of his passion, he’s bringing what he knows best, the love of music. He is also playing to bring awareness to what is happening in Ukraine.

And the event at the Spreckels Organ pavilion brought out dozens of people. Some waving the Ukrainian flag and some just enjoying the music..

Artists performing included Ukrainian singers…. And supporters say the call for peace is very important.

Like Barbara and Jay Gross who both stopped by the House of Ukraine to pick up some shirts.

They say they are doing what they can to show their support.

"You have to feel what they’re going through it’s gotta be really tough on him, we've got it really good here," said Jay.

"We want the Ukrainian people to know everyone is supporting them and is behind them," said Barbara.

And that message, resonating among those here tonight.

"So much support and love from Everyone in San Diego so it’s really nice to be apart of that," said Tarol Warschuer.

Event organizers hope to raise $5000 to help Ukraine.

To donate, just visit this website.