'It's so unnecessary. So many people displaced' | San Diegans support Ukrainian bakery

SAN DIEGO — A Ukrainian baker with a store in Hillcrest is helping her homeland. Daria Nadar is donating part of her sales to Ukraine as it fights for its survival.

Nadar came to San Diego to attend college. Now, the San Diego State University graduate is living the American dream by owning her own bakery, Oh My Cake.

But her family is still in Ukraine and home has never felt so far away.

“My nephew that is just 7 years old has to sleep in a basement because of the bombs he's hearing every night, it's just heartbreaking,” Nadar said.

Even though she’s 6,500 miles away, she knew she had to do something to help. “Our people, we stand together, always. I just can't sit straight and live peaceful here knowing what's going on back home,” Nadar said

So the pastry chef baked up a plan to help the people of Ukraine. She's donating 25% of all sales to an account specifically set up to help those fighting for her country's survival. The money will help provide food, medicine, and ammunition.

When word of her fundraiser spread around the county, San Diegans like Diana Barrantes started showing up to help. “It's such a sad situation,” Barrantes said with tears in her eyes. “It's so unnecessary. So many people displaced.”



On Sunday, Nadar completely sold out. “I usually have at least something left, but it was like this,” she said pointing to an empty shelf in her display case. “All 3 shelves, empty. Like empty completely. And nothing in stock,” Nadar said.

She says the money she raises will also go to shelters that are housing women and children who quickly left the country with little more than the clothes on their back.

For the owner of Oh My Cake, San Diego is serving up a big slice of love. “My mom called me the other day, crying,” Nadar said. “Begging me to say thank you on behalf of the whole family and behalf of all Ukrainians for support of San Diego people that are showing so much love and solidarity.”