San Diegans send supplies to Ukraine

Through 'Help Ukraine Now' and the 'House of Ukraine' hundreds of boxes of vital supplies were packed onto into a truck.

SAN DIEGO — The situation in Ukraine is getting worse as Russian troops march through the country. As the large-scale bombing of Ukrainian cities continue, hundreds of thousands of civilians are fleeing to neighboring nations.

But many have stayed, the people of Ukraine standing strong to defend their country.

Over the course of the war, most of the world has stood strong for Ukraine with demonstrations and shows of support. San Diego is no different. Around two dozen volunteers in Talmadge this morning helped load supplies bound to Ukraine.

Approximately 137 boxes of diapers and over 200 boxes of medicine was passed down the line and loaded up from back to front, a 26 foot U-Haul.

"A lot of things like baby food, food for adults, diapers, different hygienic stuff. Also, medical supplies," says Viktoria Simakova an organizer of the event. "We would like to get it to the people who are regular civilians who are protecting their cities."

While many who were helping load and pack boxes are members of the Ukrainian community, Simakova says she’s seen overwhelming support of many different communities in San Diego. With many more people pulling up and donating what they could before the truck leaves.

After the dozens of volunteers fill the truck with boxes of essential supplies , Simakova will drive to Los Angeles where it will be loaded on a plane to Poland and distributed throughout Ukraine.

The Ukrainian community in San Diego, holding strong during a time of extreme hardship. Though vital supplies will soon be on their way, the war will continue with no end in sight.

"Even though we're doing all this stuff, it feels really helpless," says Simakova "The war's not gone and threats are happening to our people."

If you would like to help the people of Ukraine, the House of Ukraine has provided a list of ways you can support.