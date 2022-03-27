SD Humane Society President traveling to Poland to help pets

A border crossing clinic will be set up to help pets impacted by the war

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society President Gary Weitzman was scheduled to leave San Diego Sunday on a 10-day mission to Poland to provide veterinary care and help set up a border crossing clinic to support pets impacted by the war in Ukraine.

"Right now, it seems like the need isn't to bring the animals from Ukraine to the United States," Weitzman said. There are a lot of countries between Romania and Poland and the U.S. where those animals can have an easier trip."

Weitzman says the deterioriating situation in Ukraine is creating an animal welfare crisis in the region.

Weitzman will be flying into Warsaw, Poland then driving to the border near Ukraine.

Over the next few months about 30 to 40 San Diego Humane Society employees will be heading to Poland.

Weitzman was also bringing veterinary supplies to the ADA Foundation, a no-kill animal shelter in Przemysl, Poland, 30 minutes from the border with Ukraine.

Weitzman was invited to deploy as part of Greater Good Charities' response to the Ukraine crisis. The charity is on the ground assisting with the humanitarian effort.

"As soon as the war broke out in Ukraine, we started looking for ways to support people with pets and animals left behind by this tragedy," Weitzman said. "When we learned that our partner, Greater Good Charities, was seeking additional veterinary support, we immediately offered to help. Our goal is to make an impact for animals and people in this tragic crisis."