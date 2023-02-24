One year after Russia's invasion | Showing solidarity with Ukraine

Hundreds turned out to a standing room-only program in Balboa Park to mark one year of remarkable resilience.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — One year ago, Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine: a war that has led to thousands of lives lost, devastating destruction, and families torn apart.

On Friday night, local members of the Ukrainian community and their supporters came together to celebrate the strength of Ukraine.

Twelve months into Russia's full-scale invasion, San Diegans are showing their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Hundreds turned out to a standing room-only concert in Balboa Park to mark one year of remarkable resilience.

Sounds of an air raid siren started off Friday night's program, organized by the House of Ukraine in San Diego..

"We are still standing, Ukrainian people are still standing," said Victoria Ivanova Lindsey of the House of Ukraine. "They are still fighting!"

"Today, the lives of so many people have changed forever," said Natalie Moores, with the non-profit group Project Welcome Ukraine, which helps to find shelter and support here in San Diego for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

Among them are Kristina Stobina and her five year old daughter Carolina, and her mother, Lubov Asyka, who just arrived here in San Diego on Sunday, while Kristina's husband and father remain behind in Ukraine.

Speaking in Ukrainian, Asyka said, "it is difficult to be torn away from your loved ones but incredibly gratifying to have the little one out of harm's way."

Constantine Fam, originally from Ukraine, and his wife Irina, originally from Russia, are filmmakers. They are now working on a documentary on local support for Ukrainian refugees who have been injured in the war.

"It is important to feel this unity, to think how we can help each other," Irina said. "Even so many miles away, we still feel this pain."

"U.S. support for Ukraine is unwavering," said Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, who spoke at Friday night's program, adding that the US will continue providing military, humanitarian, diplomatic and economic support to Ukraine.

"Not just now, but through the reconstruction," Jacobs told CBS 8, "because this is not just about winning the battlefield now. It is about winning the future of Ukraine, and building an open, democratic and free Ukraine that so many people have been fighting so hard for."

A special rally and march to show support for Ukraine will be held Saturday, February 25 here in Balboa Park beginning at 2pm at the El Cid statue. For more information, click here.