'It's unimaginable' | Ukraine families refusing to leave pets behind, San Diego Humane Society urging people to help

Heroism, like not leaving their pets behind, even if it makes the journey harder.

SAN DIEGO — "It's unimaginable," said President of the San Diego Humane Society, Dr. Gary Weitzman.

Many Ukraine families are refusing to leave without their pets and are taking their animals with them as they flee Russia’s invasion. A young woman is pictured traveling with her cat on a train.

Animal rescue crews met families with pets at the Ukraine-Romania border with food, blankets and veterinary care.

"We offer food and water. It is very cold. The animals are frozen," said a member of an animal rescue crew.

"It's heartbreaking isn’t it?" said Weitzman.

The San Diego Humane Society is also showing support.

"The whole situation in Ukraine is just tragic and with that tragedy, we see heroism," said Weitzman.

Heroism, like not leaving their pets behind, even if it makes the journey that much harder.

Weitzman is urging San Diegans to donate and support these organizations:

They vetted these groups to make sure they are legitimate charitable organizations.

In the meantime, he says they are standing by in case they need to send their crews to help out.

"If we hear there is an opportunity on the border to help with the refugee area, I would go in a second and do some real good. Don’t help San Diego Humane, help Ukraine," said Weitzman.