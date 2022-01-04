Ukrainian teenage refugee expected to be released at the border

17-year-old girl held as unaccompanied minor to live with family friend in Los Angeles.

SAN DIEGO — A teenage girl who traveled to San Diego from Ukraine was expected to be released Friday night from a holding cell at the border.

Yelyzaveta "Lyza" Krasulia, 17, entered the United States on Wednesday at the San Ysidro pedestrian crossing with a family friend, who is a U.S. citizen.

The U.S. citizen, Molly Surazhsky, said she was carrying a notarized letter from the teen’s mother allowing the family friend to cross the border with the minor.

When they crossed, Surazhsky was allowed into the country, but the girl was taken into custody by Customs and Border Protection officers as an unaccompanied minor.

“The border patrol separated us. They said that they would not accept that document because Liza doesn't have parents or relatives with her,” said Surazhsky.

It can take months or years to get approval to enter the United States as a refugee, so Ukrainians, most of them carrying valid Ukrainian passports, are lining up at the San Ysidro border crossing with the hope of entering the United States under temporary humanitarian parole.

“I don’t know if it's the Biden administration or just immigration policies of the U.S. in general, but they are just not allowing Ukrainian refugees into the States right now. This the only border that is open for Ukrainian refugees,” said Surazhsky.

The teenager’s mother is stuck in Poland with the girl’s best friend. The father remains in Ukraine because men are not allowed to leave the country.

CBS 8 had been calling and emailing government agencies to see if they could assist, but the teen remained in custody through Friday afternoon.

“She called and said she's being treated inhumanely, that she's being treated like a prisoner not a refugee of war. She is in a cell with no windows with 25 other refugees who she said were also minors or mothers with their children,” said Surazhsky.

Early Friday evening, Surazhsky received good news that the teenager would be released from the San Ysidro holding cell.

Surazhsky lives in Los Angeles and plans to transport the girl up there once she is released.

Family and friends are still working to get Krasulia’s mother and best friend out of Poland.